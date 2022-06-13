Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declines By 53.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 197,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,157. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

