Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

