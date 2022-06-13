SIBCoin (SIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $4.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,966.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,158.85 or 0.05275464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00201267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00590711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00577224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00064629 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

