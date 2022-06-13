Sidus Space, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 13th (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space’s (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 13th. Sidus Space had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SIDU opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

