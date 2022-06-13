Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $94.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.80.

SIG opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

