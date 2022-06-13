Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Signify from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Signify stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

