Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $74.01 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

