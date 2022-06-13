Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 393.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 109,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $100.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

