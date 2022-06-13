Smart MFG (MFG) Price Hits $0.0080

Smart MFG (MFG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $50,961.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $23,283.92 or 0.99917204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,228,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

