Snowball One Day Volume Reaches $437.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $121,024.57 and $437.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00383067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00542587 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,676,585 coins and its circulating supply is 5,068,027 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

