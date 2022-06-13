Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF remained flat at $$75.25 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $69.45 and a 52-week high of $99.77.
Sodexo Company Profile (Get Rating)
