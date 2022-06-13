Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

SCCO stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,790,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

