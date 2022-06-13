Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

SWX opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

