SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3,637.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $96.93 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

