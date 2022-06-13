SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Trading Down 5.4%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.91 and last traded at $48.91. Approximately 1,594,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 706,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

