SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,763,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

