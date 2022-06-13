SPINDLE (SPD) Market Capitalization Hits $121,011.48

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $121,011.48 and approximately $348.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,432.86 or 1.00251244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00189847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00086380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00112654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00160610 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

