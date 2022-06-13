Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWH. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $416.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.