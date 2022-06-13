Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $164.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.93.

SPOT stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.99 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

