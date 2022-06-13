Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches One Day Volume of $959,104.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $697,495.87 and approximately $959,104.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00390290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00522631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

