State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $122.82 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 230,920 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $122,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.38. 77,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,105,307. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

