State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $93.65 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $93,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 202,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.42. The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 164.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,916,364 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

