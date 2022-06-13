State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $96.57 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 181,700 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $96,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.36.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,331. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

