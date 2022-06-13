State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951,550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $321,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after buying an additional 291,522 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. 5,674,519 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.