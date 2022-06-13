State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 17,437 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $212,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 77,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 65,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

NYSE HD traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.60. 115,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

