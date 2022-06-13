State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 34,835 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $175,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Shares of V traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.17. 143,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,455,322. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $371.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

