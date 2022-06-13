Step Finance (STEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.05 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $313,491.46 and approximately $4.05 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00386596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00518145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

