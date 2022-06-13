Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $60,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $67,711,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,954,000 after acquiring an additional 198,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.53.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day moving average is $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

