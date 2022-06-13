Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 327 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet accounts for about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $93,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $59.69 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

