Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. Repligen comprises 1.9% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Repligen worth $145,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Shares of RGEN opened at $149.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average is $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

