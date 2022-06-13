Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of WEX worth $55,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WEX by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $171.23 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

