Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $51.03 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX opened at $71.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.