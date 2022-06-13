Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $52.14 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $52,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $81.26 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

