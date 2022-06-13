Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $63.39 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.99% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $63,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.49. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

