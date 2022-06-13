Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Wingstop accounts for 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.31% of Wingstop worth $118,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $47,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $127.79. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

