Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Omnicell worth $47,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $114.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

