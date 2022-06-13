Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 978 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of Verisk Analytics worth $80,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $164.10 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

