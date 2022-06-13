StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $27.25 on Monday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.75.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

