stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

