Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $90.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $2,383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

