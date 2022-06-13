Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.