StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.