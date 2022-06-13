StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Zynga by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

