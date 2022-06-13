StockNews.com Lowers CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Hold

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.62 and its 200 day moving average is $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

