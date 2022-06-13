StockNews.com Upgrades Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $53.74.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%.
About Digimarc (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digimarc (DMRC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.