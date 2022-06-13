StockNews.com Upgrades Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 264,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

