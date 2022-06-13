StockNews.com Upgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Buy

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

