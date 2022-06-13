Stream Protocol Price Reaches $0.0033 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $930,240.52 and approximately $5,812.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

