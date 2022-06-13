Suku (SUKU) Reaches Market Cap of $9.84 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku coin can currently be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,283.92 or 0.99917204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for Suku is www.suku.world . Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Suku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

