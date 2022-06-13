Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SUHJY stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.