Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,774,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

